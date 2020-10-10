Malta, sicilian dies on the job - Tuttoggi

A 68-year-old Italian man has lost his life in Malta after a fork-lifter fell on top of him. The Police confirmed that the accident happened on Friday at 8:15am at the industrial zone of Birżebbuġia. The victim originally from Paterno was certified dead on site. The Police are investigating the case and an inquiry has been appointed.
(ITALPRESS/MNA)
