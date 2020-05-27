Malta registers the seventh death due to coronavirus - Tuttoggi

Malta registered the seventh victim of coronavirus. A 97-year-old male who was tested positive for COVID-19 on May, 9th was certified dead last night. The Ministry of Health announced that the man was being treated at Karin Grech Hospitaland he was suffering from other health conditions.

So far, the number of active cases in Malta is 114 while 491 patients have recovered. In the last 48 hours, only one case was confirmed positive; a male patient aged 71, who was receiving treatment at a mental health hospital. The Superintendent of Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci said that the health authorities are conducting contact tracing amongst other patients in the same ward and amongst medical staff.

While addressing the Maltese Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that the sixth person reported as a victim of coronavirus had in fact died of complications related to the intestines. Fearne said that in the sixth case, coronavirus was not a contributing factor which led to the death of the patient.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Malta headed in the right direction from the very start in order to contain the spread of the virus.Minister Fearne has also appealed again to the public to stay careful and continue following the measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus.The Superintendent for Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci said this afternoon that the situation is currently under control and if the situation remains stable authorities will continue to consider lifting measures.

Meanwhile, the Police in Malta are investigating last Monday’s incidents regarding a crowd which gathered in Floriana after the Malta Football Association (MFA) declared Floriana FC winners of the Maltese Premier League. The Police acted to disperse the crowd which gathered spontaneously to celebrate the win of the Premier League. Eventually the activity was stopped. Social partners and professionals condemned the gathering, claiming that this was an insult towards health care workers and all those who have been carefully maintaining social distancing and following the authorities’ regulations. Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci said that the health authorities were worried, when they heard of the mass gathering at Floriana. She urged everyone who was present to go get tested immediately. The health authorities confirmed that they were contacted by many of those who were present for the celebrations.

