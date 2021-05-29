Libya: Malta, Italy and the EC demands political stability - Tuttoggi

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – Malta and Italy along with the European Commission declared that a stable political framework is aa condition for a broader partnership with Libya. This was reaffirmed during discussions held in Tripoli with the Libyan government.

The talks, involving the Maltese and Italian Foreign Ministers and the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement were held on the initiiative of the Maltese government. The delegation asked the Libyan government to define its priorities for improving the lives of Libyans, who are having great difficulty in coping with the cost of living and with the devastation caused by the civil war in the last 10 years.

The Libyan delegation was led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and included Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush and Home Affairs Minister Khaled Tijani Mazen.

Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi insisted on the importance that a stable political framework is a condition for a broader partnership with Libya. They stated that a stable political framework would mean that Libya is included in the New Agenda for the Mediterranean and in the European Union Economic and Investment Plan. They reaffirmed European support to the Libyan authorities in the difficult process of recovery and national reconciliation. They also expressed their commitment to collaborate in various areas towards economic growth, job creation, and good governance. In this regard, they also said that realistic prospects for economic growth and prosperity can only be achieved through effective measure to fight illegal economic activities criminal networks, and illicit trafficking in the region.

On irregular migration, the European delegation said that the EU will continue to contribute to strengthening the Libyan capacity to contain the situation, both with regard to the Libyan coastguard, as well as the control of Libyàs southern borders. This in full respect of international standards and human rights, primarily the rights of the most vulnerable people.

The two sides also spoke about the reopening of European airspace to flights from Libya and the reactivation of direct connections with Europe once safety and security conditions are in place.